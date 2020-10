Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole is Spinning Slowly, Astronomers Say



Source: www.upi.com



Supermassive black holes are characterized by just two numbers: mass and spin, but have a critical influence on the formation and evolution of galaxies. The spin of Sagittarius A*, a 4-million-solar-mass black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy, has been poorly constrained so far. In a new paper published in the Astrophysical [...]