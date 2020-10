The rhythm of change: What a drum-beat experiment reveals about cultural evolution



Added: 27.10.2020 23:24 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theatlantic.com



Living organisms aren't the only things that evolve over time. Cultural practices change, too, and in recent years social scientists have taken a keen interest in understanding this cultural evolution. A new experiment used drum-beats to investigate the role that environment plays on cultural shifts, confirming that different environments do indeed give rise to different cultural patterns. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists