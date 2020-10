Astronomers Analyze Atmosphere of Ultrahot Neptune



Using data collected by the InfraRed Array Camera aboard NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope and NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), astronomers have studied the atmosphere of the recently-discovered ultrahot-Neptune exoplanet LTT 9779b. LTT 9779b is a hot gas giant about 4.6 times larger than Earth and 29 times as massive. The planet's mean density is similar