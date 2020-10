Added: 27.10.2020 17:58 | 11 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have observed the main-belt asteroid (16) Psyche, the target object of NASA’s Discovery Mission Psyche, at ultraviolet (UV) wavelengths and found that the UV spectrum of the asteroid is best matched with the reflectance spectrum of pure iron; however, small grains of [...]