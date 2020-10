Risk score predicts prognosis of outpatients with COVID-19



Added: 27.10.2020 15:21 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nbcconnecticut.com



A new artificial intelligence-based score considers multiple factors to predict the prognosis of individual patients with COVID-19 seen at urgent care clinics or emergency departments. The tool can be used to rapidly and automatically determine which patients are most likely to develop complications and need to be hospitalized. More in www.sciencedaily.com »