Ring-Like Structures Spotted around Protostar IRS 63



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/sub-millimetre Array (ALMA) have observed the emission from dust grains in the protoplanetary disk around the infant star IRS 63. Their observations revealed two ring-like and two gap-like substructures in IRS 63's disk. IRS 63, also known as IRAS 16285-2355, is a protostar less than 500,000 years old in the