Shifts in flowering phases of plants due to reduced insect density



Added: 27.10.2020



Source: www.gardendesign.com



A research group has discovered that insects have a decisive influence on the biodiversity and flowering phases of plants. If there is a lack of insects where the plants are growing, their flowering behavior changes. This can result in the lifecycles of the insects and the flowering periods of the plants no longer coinciding. If the insects seek nectar, some plants will no longer be pollinated.