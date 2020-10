Healthcare as a climate solution



Added: 26.10.2020 22:40 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.smh.com.au



Although the link may not be obvious, healthcare and climate change -- two issues that pose major challenges around the world -- are in fact more connected than society may realize. So say researchers, who are increasingly proving this to be true. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Climate change