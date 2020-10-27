Floating gardens: More than just a pretty place



Added: 26.10.2020 22:40 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: electrical-engineering-portal.com



Floating gardens sound so idyllic. Now, a study proves that they are more than just a pretty place. The study demonstrates that such constructed gardens can have a measurable, positive impact on water quality. More in www.sciencedaily.com »