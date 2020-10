Ancient lake contributed to past San Andreas fault ruptures



Source: www.kcet.org



The San Andreas fault, which runs along the western coast of North America and crosses dense population centers like Los Angeles, California, is one of the most-studied faults in North America because of its significant hazard risk. Based on its roughly 150-year recurrence interval for magnitude 7.5 earthquakes and the fact that it's been over 300 years since that's happened, the southern San Andreas fault has long been called 'overdue' for such an earthquake. More in www.sciencedaily.com » California, Earthquakes Tags: Los Angeles