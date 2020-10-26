Added: 26.10.2020 15:59 | 3 views | 0 comments

A new genus and species of elasmosaurid plesiosaur has been identified by an international team of paleontologists led by Dr. Valentin Fischer from the Evolution & Diversity Dynamics Lab at the UniversitÃ© de LiÃ¨ge. Jucha squalea swam the worldâ€™s oceans during the Early Cretaceous epoch, approximately 130 million years ago. This marine reptile belongs to [...]