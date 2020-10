Added: 26.10.2020 18:44 | 4 views | 0 comments

During the ‘Touch-And-Go’ sample collection event on October 20, 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected more than enough surface material (at least 60 grams) of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu to meet one of its main mission requirements, according to the mission scientists. “Bennu continues to surprise us with great science and also throwing a few curveballs,” [...]