SOFIA Detects Molecular Water on Sunlit Surface of Moon



Added: 26.10.2020 19:15 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.jpl.nasa.gov



Using data gathered by the Faint Object infraRed CAmera for the SOFIA Telescope (FORCAST) onboard the NASA/DLR Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), astronomers have detected water molecules (H2O) in sunny Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth, located in the Moon’s southern hemisphere. The SOFIA data reveal water in concentrations of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: FIA