How exercise stalls cancer growth through the immune system



Source: sph.umd.edu



People with cancer who exercise generally have a better prognosis than inactive patients. Now, researchers have found a likely explanation of why exercise helps slow down cancer growth in mice: Physical activity changes the metabolism of the immune system's cytotoxic T cells and thereby improves their ability to attack cancer cells. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Cancer