Nearly one in three young adults in the US does not know common stroke symptoms

Nearly 30% of U.S. adults younger than 45 don't know all five of the most common stroke symptoms, according to a recent survey. Hispanic adults, people not born in the U.S. and less educated young adults were among the most likely to be unaware of stroke symptoms. Stroke incidence and hospitalizations are rising among young adults in the U.S.