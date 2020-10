Hubble Space Telescope Looks at NGC 34



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has taken a beautiful picture of the unusual spiral galaxy NGC 34. NGC 34 lies approximately 271 million light-years away in the constellation of Cetus. This galaxy was discovered in 1886 by the American astronomer Frank Muller and then observed again later that year by the American astronomer Lewis Swift.