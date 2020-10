Added: 24.10.2020 15:20 | 3 views | 0 comments

Through intricate experiments designed to account for sex-specific differences, scientists have zeroed-in on certain changes in the brain that may be responsible for driving alcohol abuse among people with PTSD. In studies with rodents, researchers found that males and females exhibit their own distinct symptoms and brain features of PTSD and alcohol use disorder. Such differences are not typically accounted for in laboratory-based studies yet could lead to more successful clinical treatments.