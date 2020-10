Ancient Maya built sophisticated water filters



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Ancient Maya in the once-bustling city of Tikal built sophisticated water filters using natural materials they imported from miles away, according to new research. A multidisciplinary team of anthropologists, geographers and biologists identified quartz and zeolite, a crystalline compound consisting of silicon and aluminum, that created a natural molecular sieve. Both minerals are used in modern water filtration. More in www.sciencedaily.com »