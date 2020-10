Added: 23.10.2020 18:20 | 13 views | 0 comments

Tikal, an ancient Maya city in what is now northern Guatemala, is one of the largest political, economic and military centers of the pre-Columbian Maya civilization. The metropolis was inhabited from the 6th century BCE to the 10th century CE, and had a population of up to 90,000 people in its heyday. A large reservoir [...]