Clovis people: Narrow window of tool-making



Added: 23.10.2020 17:31 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: cardcow.com



There is much debate surrounding the age of the Clovis -- a prehistoric culture named for stone tools found near Clovis, New Mexico in the early 1930s -- who once occupied North America during the end of the last Ice Age. New testing of bones and artifacts show that Clovis tools were made only during a brief, 300-year period from 13,050 to 12,750 years ago. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Mexico