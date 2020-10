Added: 23.10.2020 14:34 | 6 views | 0 comments

Using data gathered by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and ESA’s Gaia satellite, a team of U.S. astronomers has identified 1,004 main-sequence stars that might host potentially habitable Earth-like planets - all within 100 parsecs (about 326 light-years) of Earth - and which should be able to detect Earth’s chemical traces of life. “Let’s [...]