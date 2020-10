Added: 23.10.2020 16:17 | 7 views | 0 comments

Stunning new images, taken by the SamCam imager onboard NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft on October 20, 2020, show the historic Touch-And-Go (TAG) sample collection from the surface of near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The newly-released sequence was created using 82 images from OSIRIS-REx’s SamCam instrument, with 1.25 seconds between frames. It begins at about 25 m (82 feet) [...]