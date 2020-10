New Pterosaur Species Unearthed in China



Added: 22.10.2020 21:45 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: anatomypubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com



A new genus and species of dsungaripterid pterosaur that lived during the Early Cretaceous epoch has been identified from the incomplete lower jaws found in China. Pterosaurs are highly successful flying reptiles that lived at the same time as dinosaurs, between 210 million and 65 million years ago. They were Earth’s first flying vertebrates, with [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Genes