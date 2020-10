ALMA Spots Volcanic Plumes on Jupiter’s Moon Io



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have spotted airborne plumes of sulfur dioxide (SO2), sulfur monoxide (SO), and potassium chloride (KCl) from Io's active volcanoes. Jupiter's satellite Io is unique amongst planetary bodies in the Solar System. It hosts more than 400 active volcanoes, spewing out sulfur gases. Its yellow-white-orange-red coloration is produced