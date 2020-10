New tool can diagnose strokes with a smartphone



Source: thetechhacker.com



A new tool could diagnose a stroke based on abnormalities in a patient's speech ability and facial muscular movements, and with the accuracy of an emergency room physician -- all within minutes from an interaction with a smartphone. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Smartphones