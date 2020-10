Added: 22.10.2020 17:55 | 13 views | 0 comments

Humans are born with a part of the brain that is prewired to be receptive to seeing words and letters, setting the stage at birth for people to learn how to read, a new study suggests. Analyzing brain scans of newborns, researchers found that this part of the brain - called the 'visual word form area' (VWFA) - is connected to the language network of the brain.