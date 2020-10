Cicada-inspired waterproof surfaces closer to reality



A multidisciplinary group that studies the physical and chemical properties of insect wings has demonstrated the ability to reproduce the nanostructures that help cicada wings repel water and prevent bacteria from establishing on the surface. The new technique - which uses commercial nail polish - is economical and straightforward, and the researchers said it will help fabricate future high-tech waterproof materials. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Cher Tags: Chemicals