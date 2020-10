Reviewing multiferroics for future, low-energy data storage



Added: 22.10.2020 16:26 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.biztechafrica.com



Big data and exponential demands for computations are driving an unsustainable rise in global ICT energy use. A new study reviews the use of the 'multiferroic' material bismuth-ferrite, which allows for low-energy switching in data storage devices and could be applied in a future generation of ultra-low-energy electronics. More in www.sciencedaily.com »