Simplified method to modify disease signaling with light



Added: 22.10.2020 16:26 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: pegoleg.com



Cellular optogenetics is a technique that allows researchers to use light to precisely control cell signaling and function in space and time enabling the investigation of mechanisms involved in disease processes. A research team has developed a novel way to make cellular optogenetic tools much easier to monitor and apply, and showed how they can be used to investigate the cellular side effects of medicines used to treat cancer. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer, Cher Tags: SPA