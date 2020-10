Grafting with epigenetically-modified rootstock yields surprise



Novel grafted plants -- consisting of rootstock epigenetically modified to 'believe' it has been under stress -- joined to an unmodified scion, or above-ground shoot, give rise to progeny that are more vigorous, productive and resilient than the parental plants. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes