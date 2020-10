Genome sequencing shows climate barrier to spread of Africanized bees



Added: 21.10.2020 21:39 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.world-of-waterfalls.com



Since the 1950s, 'Africanized' honeybees have spread north and south across the Americas until apparently coming to a halt in California and northern Argentina. Now genome sequencing of hundreds of bees from the northern and southern limits shows a gradual decline in African ancestry across hundreds of miles, rather than an abrupt shift. More in www.sciencedaily.com » California Tags: Africa