Congress must clarify limits of gene-editing technologies



Source: www.newsmax.com



How the next Congress decides to handle the issue editing human sperm and eggs will affect the science, ethics and financing of genomic editing for decades to come, said a law professor who studies the ethical and policy implications of advanced biotechnologies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Congress