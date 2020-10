Diagnosing Parkinson's disease with skin samples could lead to earlier detection



Source: indiansaroundtheworld.wordpress.com



New research shows a simple skin test can accurately identify Parkinson's disease, which could lead to earlier detection of the disease and better outcomes for patients. Currently, Parkinson's disease is diagnosed by clinical signs and symptoms but only definitively diagnosed at autopsy. The researchers conducted a blinded study of 50 skin samples using an assay originally designed to detect mad cow disease.