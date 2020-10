Smile, wave: Some exoplanets may be able to see us, too

Added: 21.10.2020 19:09 | 6 views | 0 comments

Three decades after astronomer Carl Sagan suggested that Voyager 1 snap Earth's picture from billions of miles away - resulting in the iconic Pale Blue Dot photograph - two astronomers now offer another unique cosmic perspective: Some exoplanets - planets from beyond our own solar system - have a direct line of sight to observe Earth's biological qualities from far, far away.