A team of researchers has found that transcription factors have a tendency to bind strongly to 'mismatched' sections of DNA, i.e. sections of the genome that were not copied correctly. The strong binding of transcription factors to these mismatched sections of regulatory DNA might be a way in which random mutations become a problem that leads to disease, including cancer.