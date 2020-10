Tubarial Glands: New Organ Discovered in Human Body



Our body contains a pair of previously overlooked and clinically relevant nasopharyngeal salivary glands, according to new research led by the Netherlands Cancer Institute and the University of Amsterdam. Sparing these newly-identified glands, named the 'tubarial glands,' in patients receiving radiotherapy may provide an opportunity to improve their quality of life.