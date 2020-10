Added: 21.10.2020 0:01 | 12 views | 0 comments

New research shows that high levels of microplastics (MPs) are released from infant-feeding bottles (IFBs) during formula preparation. The research also indicates a strong relationship between heat and MP release, such that warmer liquids (formula or water used to sterilize bottles) result in far greater release of MPs. The work underlines the need for appropriate mitigation strategies and new plastic technologies.