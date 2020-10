Coronavirus vaccines stir doubts among many people worldwide, new study shows



www.juristique.org



A new study highlights potential global hesitancy to accept a COVID-19 vaccine. Based on data collected with the previously validated COVID-SCORE survey of a sample of over 13,400 individuals from 19 countries that have been hard-hit by the virus, the investigators found that 72 percent of participants would likely take the vaccine. Of the remaining 28 percent, 14 percent would refuse, while 14 percent would hesitate, which translates into tens of millions of potential vaccine avoiders. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Investigators