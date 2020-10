Added: 20.10.2020 19:03 | 12 views | 0 comments

The Antarctica’s ozone hole has now reached its maximum size, according to an analysis of data collected by ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite. Each year for the past few decades during the southern hemisphere spring, chemical reactions involving chlorine and bromine cause ozone in the southern polar region to be destroyed rapidly and severely. This depleted [...]