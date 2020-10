Cannabis reduces OCD symptoms by half in the short-term



Source: elyoncannabis.com



People with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) report that the severity of symptoms was reduced by about half within four hours of smoking cannabis. After smoking cannabis, users with OCD reported it reduced their compulsions by 60%, intrusions, or unwanted thoughts, by 49% and anxiety by 52%. The study also found that higher doses and cannabis with higher concentrations of CBD were associated with larger reductions in compulsions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cannes