Evidence of broadside collision with dwarf galaxy discovered in Milky Way



Added: 20.10.2020



Source: donsnotes.com



Astrophysicists have discovered a series of telltale shell-like formations of stars in the vicinity of the Virgo constellation, evidence of a radial merger between a dwarf galaxy and the Milky Way, and the first such 'shell structures' to be found in the Milky Way. More in www.sciencedaily.com »