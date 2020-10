COVID-19: Distancing and masks -- good but not enough



Decades-old data is being used to describe the propagation of tiny droplets. Now a fluid dynamics team has developed new models: Masks and distancing are good, but not enough. Even with a mask, infectious droplets can be transmitted over several meters and remain in the air longer than previously thought. More in www.sciencedaily.com »