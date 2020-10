Milky Way’s Halo is Disk-Like and Clumpy, Study Shows



Using X-ray data from NASA's HaloSat minisatellite, astronomers have found that our Milky Way Galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases that is continually being supplied with material ejected by birthing or dying stars, and that this halo, also known as the circumgalactic medium, has a disk-like geometry.