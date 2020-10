CRISPR-induced immune diversification in host-virus populations



Source: www.cell.com



Just like humans, microbes have equipped themselves with tools to recognize and defend themselves against viral invaders. In a continual evolutionary battle between virus and host, CRISPR-Cas act as a major driving force of strain diversity in host-virus systems. More in www.sciencedaily.com »