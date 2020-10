Cheaters don't always win: Species that work together do better



Added: 19.10.2020 19:55 | 8 views | 0 comments



The sign of a healthy personal relationship is one that is equally mutual - where you get out just as much as you put in. Nature has its own version of a healthy relationship. A team of researchers investigated these interactions, known as mutualisms, and why they are so critical for healthy environments. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher