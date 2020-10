Physicists Demonstrate Controlled Transport of Stored Light



Added: 19.10.2020 19:59 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: virginianuclear.org



Controlled manipulation, storage, and retrieval of quantum information are essential for quantum communication and computing. Quantum memories for light, realized with cold atomic samples as the storage medium, are prominent for their high storage efficiencies and lifetime. A team of experimental physicists from the Johannes Gutenberg-Universit├Ąt Mainz and Beihang University has successfully demonstrated the controlled [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »