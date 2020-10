Added: 19.10.2020 17:55 | 13 views | 0 comments

Using luminescence dating of ancient river sediments, a new study presents evidence for river activity at Nal Quarry in the central Thar Desert starting from approx. 173 thousand years ago. These findings represent the oldest directly dated phase of river activity in the region and indicate Stone Age populations lived in a distinctly different Thar Desert landscape than we encounter today.