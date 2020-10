High social and ecological standards for chocolate



Worldwide demand for food from the tropics that meets higher environmental and social standards has risen sharply in recent years. Consumers often have to make ethically questionable decisions: products may be available through child labor, starvation wages or environmental destruction. Building on an interdisciplinary project in Peru, an international research team published an overview on the transition to responsible, high-quality cocoa production. More in www.sciencedaily.com »