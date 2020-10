The Milky Way galaxy has a clumpy halo



Added: 19.10.2020 16:21 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thegazette.com



Astronomers at the University of Iowa have determined our galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases that is continually being supplied with material ejected by birthing or dying stars. The halo also may be where matter unaccounted for since the birth of the universe may reside. Results published in the journal Nature Astronomy. More in www.sciencedaily.com »