Lullabies in any language relax babies



Researchers have determined that American infants relaxed when played lullabies that were unfamiliar and in a foreign language. The new findings supported the latter hypothesis: infants responded to universal elements of songs, despite the unfamiliarity of their melodies and words, and relaxed. The researchers also predict that the results could be replicated with a different group of subjects from another culture.